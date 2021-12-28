Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallee Dies at 58, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon Pay Tribute

Jean-Marc Vallee, best known for directing films such as “Dallas Buyers Club" and “Wild", along with the HBO series “Big Little Lies", passed away at the age of 58. Vallee’s longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his passing in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter. The filmmaker died suddenly over the weekend in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada, and the cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on," Ross said in the statement.

Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern have paid rich tributes to the filmmaker. McConaughey, who won an Oscar for best actor for Vallee’s 2013 directorial “Dallas Buyers Club", shared a brief statement on Twitter alongside a photo with the director. “With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver he didn’t romanticise life so much as he saw life romantic from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye," McConaughey wrote.

Leto remembered Vallee as “a filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life". Witherspoon, who worked with Vallee for the 2014 movie “Wild" and later for the HBO series “Big Little Lies", posted a tribute on Instagram.

“I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again," the actor said. Her fellow cast members from “Big Little Lies" — Kidman, Dern and Shailene Woodley — also condoled Vallee’s sudden death.

Kidman said she was “shattered" to learn about the filmmaker’s demise. “He was at the centre of my creative universe and I can’t overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me. “I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur… It doesn’t get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human," the actor posted along with a series of photos with Vallee.

Dern tweeted, “Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken." Woodley said she was in “complete and utter shock". “I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure one for the books. One I can’t wait to read & to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real," she added.

Jake Gyllenhaal, who headlined Vallee’s 2015 movie “Demolition", wrote on Instagram, “You will be deeply missed, my friend." Fellow Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve shared a tribute on Instagram through his wife, filmmaker Tanya Lapointe, in French. “How must I forget these lonesome tears in my eyes? As you told me before: go out there and shine, crazy diamond! I love you, my friend," the “Dune" director said.

Vallee was born in Montreal, Quebec and forayed into showbiz directing through music videos. He made his feature directorial debut with the 1995 thriller “Black List", which earned nine nominations for Canada’s Genie Awards, while his 2005 coming-of-age movie “C.R.A.Z.Y." won 11 Genies.

His 2009 film “The Young Victoria", starring Emily Blunt as British monarch Queen Victoria, earned three Academy Award nominations including a win for best costume design. But it was the 2013 film “Dallas Buyers Club" that shot Vallee to prominence: it picked up six Oscar nods, including best picture and won Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto the trophies in best actor and best supporting actor categories. The film was a fact-based story of Ron Woodroof, who sold experimental drugs to AIDS patients. He followed with “Wild," which starred Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. The film, an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s memoir, was nominated for three Oscars.

Vallee reunited with Witherspoon and Dern in the critically acclaimed HBO series “Big Little Lies" (2017), penned by David E Kelley based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. Vallee directed and executive produced the show, which earned him an Emmy in direction on the highly lauded first season which also starred Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Alexander Skarsgard, among other A-listers. He also directed and executive produced the 2018 limited series “Sharp Objects", another project with HBO. Starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, the show was nominated for eight Emmys.

In a statement, HBO described Vallee as a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth. “He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Emile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross," the statement from the premium television network read.

Besides sons Alex and Emile, Vallee is survived by siblings Marie-Josee Vallee, Stephane Tousignant and Gerald Vallee.

