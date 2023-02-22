Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s fans have been waiting for his biopic for a long time now and if recent reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised to play the 50-year-old cricketer on the screen.

Yes, you read it right. As reported by E-Times, several names including that of Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra were considered for Dada’s biopic. However, it is Ranbir who has bagged the project. The entertainment portal also claimed that the Brahmastra actor is likely to visit Kolkata soon where he will be visiting Eden Gardens, CAB office and even Sourav Ganguly’s house before he commences the shoot. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

Sourav Ganguly’s biopic was announced in 2019. Last month, former BCCI president’s wife, Dona Ganguly talked about the much-awaited biopic and told E-Times, “I think the producers and the director will be the best person to answer the question, because they are the one making the film. They will be the best judge to say who will be the ideal man according to the script."

Asked who she would want to see as on-screen Sourav, Dona had added, “If you want to know my favourites I would name Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. But we all know agewise they won’t fit as the 24-year-old Sourav Ganguly. In most part of the film, the plot will revolve around this timeframe. So, I think it would be wise to select someone who will look good according to that age."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Tu Joothi Main Makkar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is for the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. TJMM is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

