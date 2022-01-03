Big Year For S Originals as Production House Prepares To Release 9 Films in 2022

Production house S Originals has as many as nine films lined up for release this year, and each movie promises a unique concept. The production house is all set to secure a firm place for itself in the Telugu film industry, and therefore plans to introduce new directors in 2022.

Speaking about his plans, producer Srujan Yarabolu said that he wants S Originals to carve a special place for itself in the Telugu industry. He added that so far, S Originals has produced movies in collaboration with others. However, this year, nine films will be released under the banner, and the work on these projects has been going on at a rapid pace.

Srujan added that he believes in introducing fresh talent, adding that he is also finalizing more projects. The upcoming films include Panchatamtram, which stars Brahmanandam, Colours Swathi, Samuthirakani, Sivathika Rajasekhar, Rahul Vijay and others. A film reportedly starring Santosh Shoban with Subhash of MR productions as the director is also on the cards. This will be a love story, which is in the post-production phase currently.

As per reports, other films like Aham starring Sumanth is a concept-driven movie in its final schedule. This will be followed by Viral with director Brijesh. The film is currently in the production phase. Next in the pipeline is a film with Gautham, the son of Brahmanandam, in the lead. Along with these projects, S Originals is also reportedly producing films in Hindi and Kannada language.

