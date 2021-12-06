Bigbang Member Taeyang Welcomes First Child with Wife Min Hyo-Rin

K-pop group Bigbang’s member Taeyang has welcomed his first child with his wife, actress Min Hyo-Rin. The singer’s agency YG Entertainment announced the news as it confirmed the good health of the mother and the baby boy. “Taeyang’s wife Min Hyo Rin recently gave birth to a healthy son," the statement read.

However, not much has been disclosed by the agency so far as the couple wanted to remain quite from the outset. Min Hyo-Rin is reportedly focusing on her motherhood, undergoing postpartum care, while the K-pop idol is currently preparing for his upcoming album with band mates.

Taeyang, whose real name is Dong Young-bae, and Min Hyo-Rin first met in 2014 on the set of Taeyang’s ‘1AM’ music video, and they got married in February 2018. It was announced back in September that they were expecting their first child. Neither Min Hyo Rin nor her agency elaborated on when the baby was due in order to give the family some privacy.

Bigbang is one of the most popular South Korean boy bands. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Former member Seungri retired from the entertainment industry on March 11, 2019.

Dubbed the “Kings of K-pop", they helped spread the Korean Wave internationally and are one of the most influential acts in K-pop history. They are known for their trendsetting musical experimentation, self-production, and stage presence.

