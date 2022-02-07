BIGBANG To Make Their Comeback After Four Year Hiatus; T.O.P Leaves YG Ent After 16 Years

BIGBANG fans, popularly known as the VIPs, were treated to bittersweet updates about the group’s comeback and its members on Monday. YG Entertainment confirmed that the now-four-member group making comeback after four years. BIGBANG currently comprises T.O.P, Taeyang, G.Dragon, and Daesung will be releasing their new song this spring. While fans of the veteran group as excited about their comeback, YG Entertainment also revealed that T.O.P is leaving the agency. He has been a part of the brand for 16 years.

“T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur," YG Entertainment said in a statement, as reported by Soompi. “We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members. As long as the conditions are right, [T.O.P] will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he is able," the statement added.

The agency also confirmed that BIGBANG has already recorded the untitled song and is currently in the process of filming the music video. “BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. [BIGBANG] has already completed recording their new song, and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video," the agency added in the statement.

BIGBANG last released a song in March 2018, titled Flower Road. The group went on an indefinite hiatus after the song was released. Although there was an uncertainty on their comeback, T.O.P and G.Dragon kept teasing the group’s return through these four years. BIGBANG, known as one of the most popular boy bands of the 2000s, made their debut in 2006.

The group previously also had Seungri. However, last August, it was reported that Seungri had been sentenced to jail for three years in jail over multiple charges. These included his alleged involvement in the Burning Sun scandal in 2019. He retired from the entertainment industry.

