BIGBANG's G-Dragon Releases Rock Cover of Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling in Love', Watch

Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann has been busy with the promotion of his most ambitious project Elvis which hit the big screens recently. The filmmaker is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movie to the masses and to do so, he recently collaborated with K-pop idol G-Dragon from the popular band BIGBANG. Baz Luhrmann and G-Dragon dropped their rock take on Elvis Presley’s iconic track Can’t Help Falling In Love via YouTube on Sunday, July 17.

Advertisement

Recorded back in 1961, the evergreen song features in the iconic musician’s Blue Hawaii album. Now, the new rendition of G-Dragon is completely different from his original mellow number. The newly released cover is also directed by Baz Luhrmann. In a previous Instagram story, the filmmaker candidly spoke about his idea of collaborating with creative artists to conceptualise and interpret Elvis Presley’s music in a new way to add a whole new dimension to his art.

For those unaware, the director is well-acquainted with the BIGBANG member as they both met each other a few years ago. Luhrmann refers G-Dragon as the original king of K-pop and has now helped him release a new rendition of Can’t Help Falling In Love using his own talent. The YouTube video begins with a sombre mode, wherein G-Dragon begins the lyrics with a mellow approach.

Soon after, the track takes a rocking twist with peppy beats and an energetic drum set added to it. Talking about the cover of G-Dragon’s rendition, the K-pop idol is seen holding a photo of the late singer in his hand.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Helmed by Baz Luhrmann, the biographical movie Elvis stars Austin Butler in the titular role, whereas Tom Hanks essays the role of Parker. Besides them Olivia DeJonge, Richard Roxburgh, Helen Thomson, Kelvin Harrison, and Luke Bracey essay pivotal roles in the movie. Just like the title suggests, the movie follows the life of the iconic singer Elvis Presley and the ups and downs he faced while becoming the king of rock and roll.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.