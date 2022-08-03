Bigg Boss 11 Fame Priyank Sharma Files Police Complaint After a Man Allegedly Attacked Him; Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma has filed a police complaint in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh after he was allegedly attacked by an unknown person. The actor has claimed that he was visiting a hospital for his mother’s check-up with a man who attacked him. A case has now been filed at the Kaushambi police station under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

“I was visiting a doctor for my mother’s check-up. My father was with us, too." After the check-up, Priyank says they were exiting the premises, when “suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation," Priyank told E-Times describing the incident.

“We tried contacting the hospital later for the CCTV footage to submit it to the police, but the hospital’s security did not give it to us. The case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code," the actor added.

Priyank also shared that he only suffered a few bruises during the attack and will be fine soon.

Priyank Sharma has worked in several shows including Puncch Beat and Mum Bhai. He also participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. The actor also made headlines in 2021 after Vikas Gupta accused him of bullying. Back then, Vikas had also alleged that Priyank and Parth Samthaan also threatened to make sexual assault allegations against him. Later, Priyank talked about the same but refrained from taking Vikas’ name. In an interview, he mentioned how the producer had later apologised to him. “I never talk about this, but this is the first time I am revealing to you that person came and apologise to me for what he did," Priyank had said.

