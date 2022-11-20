Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan To Marry Her Boyfriend And He Is Not From Showbiz Industry

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan has confirmed that she is planning to tie the knot soon. In a recent interview, Arshi shared that same and revealed that she is not dating Eshan Masih. She clarified that they are just ‘best friends’ and added that her beau is not from the entertainment industry. Arshi Khan refused to share much details about her groom-to-be but mentioned that he a businessman.

“He is not a part of my industry. He is a businessman. I plan to tie the knot after a year. However, I don’t want to make my relationship public. That’s my personal life. After my stint on Bigg Boss 14, I decided I would keep my relationship and personal life under wraps, or else I expose myself to scrutiny and are judged for everything. s 14, I decided I would keep my relationship and personal life under wraps, or else I expose myself to scrutiny and are judged for everything," Arshi told E-Times as quoted by Desi Martini.

The rumours of Arshi Khan getting engaged also made headlines earlier this year when she visited Dubai. However, the Bigg Boss 11 fame dismissed all such rumours later and told E-Times, “I was back-to-back shooting for my films, web shows and music. Since years I wasn’t out for holidays so I made plans to visit Dubai in the holy month of Ramadan. But I was taken by surprise when I was asked here about my engagement. I’m not getting engaged here."

Later, in another interview, Arshi said, “My family is keen on getting me married and also I’m getting lots of marriage proposals here. But I’m not getting married anytime soon. My fans are wondering if I’m here for my marriage and I’m shocked reading the rumours. I’m already in pain, No girl will enjoy turning bride with a toothache. I’m excited to enjoy the Eid festivities here," she had said.

