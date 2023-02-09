After Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez, another entertainment personality has now been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate because her boyfriend is prime accused in a money laundering case. Kriti Verma, who has appeared on Roadies and Bigg Boss Season 12, has allegedly received funds that have been proceeds of crime in a case of fraudulent issuance of a tax refund from the Income Tax department.

According to ED officials, this is a Rs 263-crore money laundering case wherein one of the key accused in the case, Bhushan Patil, is in a relationship with Verma. Earlier, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against a senior tax assistant with the IT department, Tanaji Mandal Adhikari, and Patil among others, in the case of fraudulent issuance of tax refunds. Following which, ED took up the investigation of the case under MoneyLlaundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR.

Advertisement

There were bogus issuance of refunds for the assessment years 2007-08 and 2008-09. Adhikari had actually used RSA tokens and login credentials of his supervisory authorities and officers to orchestrate the fraud.

The funds from this fraud were later transferred to the bank account of Patil, and several others, including shell companies.

Attachments were made by ED in this case of 32 immovable and movable properties, which included assets such as land, flats, luxury cars held by Patil and Verma, among others.

Verma allegedly sold one of her Gurugram property in 2021, the sale proceeds of which were received in her bank account. This amount was later used to buy land and flats in Lonavala, Khandala, Karjat, Pune, Udupi, Panvel and Mumbai. Three luxury cars - BMW X7, Mercedes GLS400d, Audi Q7 were also brought in the name of the accused and others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here