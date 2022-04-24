Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma Walks Out of An Interview For Getting Fat-Shamed; Watch

Mahira Sharma rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 13. In the show, her fights with Shehnaaz Gill and her love story with Paras Chhabra made headlines. Since then, Mahira has been featured in several music videos. However, Mahira Sharma is now making headlines for walking out of an interview.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Mahira Sharma can be seen walking out of an interview for allegedly getting fat-shamed. In the video, the reporter can be heard saying, “People do not let others like, sometimes they say you are too fat, sometimes they say you are too slim. That has been happening with her too, I have Mahira Sharma with me.." However, he was then interrupted by Mahira saying she did not like the question. The actress can then be seen walking out of the interview.

The video is now going viral on social media. While some people are condemning what the reporter said, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are also calling it ‘karma’. They allege that during her Bigg Boss 13 journey, Mahira had body-shamed Shehnaaz as well. “Karma #mahirasharma The girl who body-shamed my sana for weight gain is now slammed by every reporter for the same," one of the social media users wrote.

On the work front, Mahira Sharma recently dropped a teaser of her upcoming music video titled Darpok Mahiya with her rumoured beau Paras Chhabra. The release date of the song has now been announced so far.

