Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana on Not Doing 'Intimate Scenes' for OTT: 'Have Set My Limitations'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, OTT platforms witnessed a remarkable boom as several big-budget films, TV shows, and web series were premiered on them. Many prominent faces of showbiz, including Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, took the OTT route and delivered some stunning performances.

Bigg Boss 13 fame, singer Himanshi Khurana in a recent interview shared that she has set some limitations for herself due to which she has avoided OTT projects. As the actress was not comfortable in doing intimate scenes, she had to turn down a couple of offers that came her way in the past. Himanshi told ETimes that she feels featuring in bold and intimate scenes seems like a compulsion of the OTT content these days. And she does not want to be a part of such content.

Read: ‘Bigg Boss’ Couples Take Music Video Route to Hits

Advertisement

Not just Bollywood, the Punjab film industry is also finding its foot in the web space. Himanshi stated that the Punjabi industry is not well established on the OTT platforms, hence, she would not prefer to do a project with them either.

Talking about the films made in Punjab, Himanshi said that the industry makes “clean and good films.” She believes that Punjabi cinema is quite vast and the audience is huge overseas. “Right now I am enjoying working in films but if I am offered a good project on OTT which is clean, I am up for it,” Himanshi said.

Read: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana Get Papped Walking Hand-in-hand, See Video

One of the many reasons why people are attracted toOTT content is because it isun-filtered. Several people and ministers have talked about bringing in reforms to regulate web content. With theatres being back in business, filmmakers and actors are finding their way back to cinema halls but it cannot be denied that watching content on OTT has become a new norm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.