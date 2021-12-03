Bigg Boss 14 Fame Eijaz Khan Wants Fans to Pray He Gets Married to Pavvitra Punia Soon

Actor Eijaz Khan and his ladylove Pavvitra Punia have often given their fans some major couple goals. The two were inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 where they developed feelings for each other. Eijaz is often seen expressing his feelings for Pavvitra, while the actress also reciprocates by addressing him as ‘Khansaab’. Needless to say, the couple continues to receive immense love from their fans on social media.

Fans are curious to know when the two lovebirds will be tying the knot. Answering this question in an interview with Etimes, Eijaz said there is a lot of pressure on marriage from fans, but highlighted that he is dealing with several things in his life, and therefore it is not possible for him to reveal when he is going to marry Pavvitra.

“Arey har Instagram post ke neeche likh detey hain shadi karlo bhai shadi karlo bhai, tum karlo yaar,” Eijaz quipped. He went on to joke that even “Salman bhai” is not married yet.

Eijaz, on a serious note, said that Pavvitra’s father is unwell and there are several other things to be dealt with before making the decision of marriage. He, however, asked his fans to pray that he and Pavvitra get married soon.

The actor’s timeline on Instagram is filled with some super adorable pictures of him expressing his love for his partner. Have a look at some of the pictures from the actor’s Insta album.

The couple was on a mini trip to Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in September.

On the work front, Eizaj was last seen in the web series City of Dreams. The second season of the show premiered on Hotstar in July 2021.

