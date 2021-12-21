Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Gets Much-Awaited Bollywood Break

While the drama inside the Bigg Boss 15 house continues to trend, Nikki Tamboli, the second runner up from the last season, is said to have bagged her first Bollywood project, a media report said. The 24-year-old former Bigg Boss contestant had been making headlines ever since her appearance on the show. Although appreciated for her outspoken nature and going all the way out to perform the tasks diligently, she was often dubbed the ‘rude’ contestant of the house. And was often schooled by host Salman Khan for the same on weekend episodes.

Ever since the last season ended, Nikki has been reportedly receiving a lot of film and TV offers. She appeared in several music videos as well as reality shows like Zee Comedy Show and the stunt-based Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Advertisement

After a lot of anticipation by fans, Nikki is finally said to have been cast in a Bollywood film opposite a male lead who is known for his acting capabilities through various genres. According to an ETimes report, the shooting for the film has already commenced and Nikki is giving her best in every shot. Rehearsals are also going on simultaneously.

Nikki, who has appeared in one Tamil and two Telugu films, tasted her biggest success with Kanchana 3 in 2019, one of the highest grosser of Tamil cinema that year. A horror comedy, Kanchana 3 was directed by Raghava Lawrence and starred him in the lead role as well.

Bigg Boss is known to bring lesser-known celebrities to the limelight and there are those lucky few who are able to grab huge opportunities after a popular stint in the show. In the fifth season of the show, Sunny Leone, who was largely known for her adult films, was offered her first Bollywood project Jism 2 by director Mahesh Bhatt inside the house itself. TV actor Gautam Gulati who had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 8 had bagged his first Bollywood project Azhar, after gaining popularity from the show as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.