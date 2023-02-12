Rubina Dilaik made her television debut with the 2008 show Chhoti Bahu and instantly became a household name. Following this, the actress starred in several other popular daily soaps including Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Punar Vivah among others. She had also won Bigg Boss 14. While Rubina likes to keep her fans updated through her social media feed, her recent pictures became a cause for the fans as it showed her face in a swollen state.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Rubina had dropped a couple of pictures revealing her face down with sickness along with a caption that informed the fans that she hasn’t been keeping well in the past few days. It read, “Fever, sore throat, illness, and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck (without fillers)… And I’m annoyed and also laughing, staring at myself… wtf."

Talking about her personal life, Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. Recently, the reports of the couple expecting their first child together had made headlines. Later, the actress had dismissed all such reports when she also shared that she and Abhinav are not planning to start a family as of now due to work commitments. “It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work," she had said.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met through their common friend and instantly fell in love with each other. The two tied the knot in June 2018. Later, they also participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik participated in a number of reality shows last year such as Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 which was hosted by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

