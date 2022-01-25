Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Evicted, But Rashmi Desai...

It’s the finale week for season 15 of Bigg Boss, and the audience can’t wait to see this year’s winner. But wait. There’s another twist in the tale before the finale. Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been shown the doors in a double eviction. Rajiv Adatia also met with a similar fate.

Rashami Desai, Abhijit and Devoleena couldn’t clear the ticket to the finale task. Thus, they were nominated for the eviction. Rashami, Abhijit and Devoleena talked about their journey in the house with Bigg Boss. Rashami and Devoleena also got emotional while discussing their journey. Bigg Boss appreciated their enthusiasm for the game. Then he announced that two of the three are being evicted from the house due to the fewer votes.

Finally, it was declared that Abhijit and Devoleena were going out of the house. Rajiv Adatia was also asked to leave the house. Rashami was lucky to grab the last ticket to the finale. However, Pratik Sehajpal was not happy about Abhijit’s eviction.

Advertisement

Umar Riaz, considered one of the stronger contestants, was also evicted from the show recently. His eviction in last weekend ka war left his fans disheartened. His bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much loved by fans. Before the eviction, a panel comprising Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapoor, Kashmira Shah, Divya Aggarwal, Vishal Singh and others had come to the house. Geeta had boosted Nishant Bhat’s morale and passed scathing remarks about Umar.

Tejasswi had won the ticket to finale last week. The ticket to finale task had been named Autograph Please. In this task nominated contestants Abhijit, Rashami, Tejasswi and Devoleena had to go in every round and dress the mannequins around them. Tejasswi had emerged as the winner of this task. She was helped tremendously by her friends Karan and Nishant. Contestants other than Rajiv were asked to approve these mannequins by signing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.