Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale Slams Shamita Shetty, Claiming She Couldn't Find Work After Zeher

Bigg Boss 15 has been an emotional roller coaster, with each new day bringing new arguments, gossip, drama, and shifting dynamics in relationships. As the finale draws closer, contestants are preparing to make it to the final week. In the midst of this, Abhijit Bichukale and Shamita Shetty were seen engaging in new controversy, with the former bringing up Shamita’s elder sister, actress Shilpa Shetty, in the argument.

In the episode, controversial contestant Abhijit Bichukale keeps telling Rakhi Sawant that Bigg Boss decided to change the ‘Sanchalak’ in the ongoing Ticket To Finale task because he knows no one can do the role justice like him. Shamita Shetty, who is in the same room, is taken aback by this and started asking Abhijit if he thinks before he speaks, as he sounds funny and stupid. She says, “I have a question - do you think before speaking or do you do so just randomly, for the sake of entertainment? Because you are so funny, and you sound stupid." Abhijit suggested that she watch the show once she exits the Bigg Boss house.

When Shamita heard this, she reminded him that she and Rakhi had both worked in the entertainment industry for more than 21 years. Shamita goes on to say that everyone in the house knows how to play the game and that Abhijit is not the first to figure it out. Shamita claims she is proud to be in her third season of the reality show, and Bigg Boss may be laughing at the so-called knowledge he continues to add every now and then.

After Shamita leaves the room, Abhijit goes on to tell Rakhi that he is at least providing entertainment to people with his words and antics. He continues to ridicule Shamita and wonders what she has managed to accomplish in the industry over the last two decades.

“Shilpa Shetty ka naam lete hi isse kuch ho jaata hai," Abhijit continues to comment on Shamita’s career, declaring that the actress did not find work after the 2003 film Zeher, Rakhi inquires if he is certain, and Abhijit confirms. He then says he will bring it up again in a few days. Abhijeet then claims to be the ‘Joker’ of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

For the lesser-known, Shamita featured in a number of films after making her debut in Mohabbatein, including Zeher. After appearing in Emran Hashmi starrer Zeher, Shamita went on to appear in films such as Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Cash. Last year, she made her digital debut on ZEE5 with Black Widows.

In addition, Shamita’s brother Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh were both eliminated from Weekend Ka Vaar last week.

