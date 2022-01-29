Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Pays Visit To Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the Hospital

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, along with Abhijeet Bichukale, was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 in a recent episode after failing to win the Ticket To Finale against Rashmi Desai. During a task, the actress, who had a strong game in the house, suffered a serious injury. She has been admitted to the hospital as a result of this. Afsana Khan, a former contestant on BB 15, visited Devoleena in the hospital and extended her prayers.

During a task inside the Bigg Boss house, she had severely injured her leg. Devoleena had to stand on a pole for 19 hours to complete the task. However, the overall outcome was unsatisfactory. Devoleena’s followers and friends are sending her “get well soon" messages in massive numbers.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had just broken down during a live chat while discussing her injury. The actress had previously stated that she would require surgery to address the problem. While Devoleena was recovering in the hospital, Afsana paid her a visit and posted a video of their meeting on Instagram. She wrote, “Love you, Devoleena. Get well soon. Sab pray karo, guys [Guys, please pray for her]."

Devoleena, who was scheduled to have the surgery on Friday, responded with a slew of red heart emojis.

Lakshmi R Iyer, the director and producer, has also penned a note for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, her “fighter girl" on Instagram. It said, “My fighter girl, Devoleena. Wishing her all the love and strength for her surgery tomorrow…Just want to say I love Devo and am so happy to see you smile in person…Get well soon."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 just days before the big finale. Devoleena had also revealed her health status during her post-elimination Instagram Live Session. She said she had suffered a major injury as a result of the fall.

Let’s all wish Devoleena Bhattacharjee a speedy recovery.

