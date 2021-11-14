Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh Approached as Wild Card Entry Weeks After Elimination?

Bigg Boss 15 always comes up with one or other surprises. Recently we saw a few evictions like Raqesh Bapat and Afsana Khan. While Raqesh was out of the house due to health reasons, Afsana was asked to move out because she tried to harm herself and for misbehaving with other contestants.

Now going around by the reports on social media, few ex-contestants were being approached for wild card entry. And if the social media has to be believed singer and performer Akasa Singh is also being approached to enter as a wild card entry. Though nothing has been confirmed officially. We all know Akasa was eliminated because of getting less votes. Her eviction was done around two weeks back during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

During an interview she said that despite having good terms with the other housemates, her eviction happened and it was really surprising for her. She also mentioned her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal.

Now if she is entering again inside the house, it is going to be an interesting twist. But till that time, we have to wait for the confirmation officially. Days after Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh left the show mid-way due to medical reasons, his partner and actress Shamita Shetty has also reportedly been taken out of the house. If some unconfirmed reports are to be believed, Shamita has been hospitalised. Shamita has not been keeping well for a few days. She was seen wearing kinesiology tapes around her cervical spine in recent episodes. She also suffered a hairline fracture in her finger during a task.

