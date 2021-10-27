Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar Sarcastically Slams Rumours of her Entering the House

Popular VJ and model Anusha Dandekar has addressed the rumours of joining Bigg Boss 15 once again, taking a new approach this time. The star has been consistently topping the trends list as speculation of her participating in the reality show have been rife. Now, in a sarcastic post, the actress has slammed the false hearsays on Instagram. For the unversed, media reports have suggested that Anusha is being highly paid for her alleged wild card entry and that she will be even allowed to use her phone inside the BB house.

Alongside her Instagram Reels, Anusha wrote that she will be a part of the latest season, hosted by Salman Khan. She will be allowed to live with her pets inside the house and is now a billionaire. She added that she will be running her company Brown Skin Beauty from within the house.

Her post read, “All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining. Im a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay!"

The rumours gained momentum after her ex-boyfriend, actor Karan Kundrra, joined Bigg Boss 15. His growing proximity to fellow housemate Tejasswi Prakash led to such reports, following which Anusha quashed them. Stating the obvious, rules of the Bigg Boss house will not be bent for Anusha as it is a requirement for a participant to be cut off from the rest of the world for the duration of their stay.

Last week, the model-entrepreneur requested people to avoid indulging in conjectures. She shared a photo of herself and thanked her support system, saying she is trying to live her “best life".

Anusha and Karan dated for over three years before splitting in 2020. Last month, Anusha responded to an Instagram user about her break-up. The TV host hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session when an individual asked, “Please, I want to know the direct reason for your break up if you can tell me." To this, she replied, “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness…and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it."

In terms of work, Anusha was one of the judges on the show Supermodel Of the Year season 2.

