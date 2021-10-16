Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz Stands In Support Of Brother Umar Riaz, Says ‘Dogs Bark, Let Them’

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has voiced support for his brother, Umar. The model has been backing his brother ever since he stepped into the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in the 15th season. On social media, Asim reacted to one of the recent spats between Umar and his fellow housemate Simba Nagpal. He posted a note on his Instagram stories that featured a dog’s sticker over Simba’s face. Along with it, Asim penned a note that read, “Umar Riaz, Don’t worry, dogs bark, let them. You stay focused."

For the unversed, it was during a task that Asim and Simba locked horns. They engaged in a war of words that became nasty. Things went beyond limits when Simba started attacking Umar verbally, passing cheap remarks. Simba called Umar names like ‘gawaar’ and ‘Faltu Riaz.’

He also said, “You are a nobody. You are jealous of your younger brother (Asim) and that is why you want to become like him. Both brothers are totally opposite, one is scared and the other one has reached heights in life.”

Umar, to everyone’s surprise, gave it back to Simba, saying, “Akela task khela hu (I have played the task here on my own).” Umar got a bad injury on his forehead but kept his calm and asked others if they needed help with dressing. Umar is a medical surgeon who was at the frontline serving the country during the pandemic.

During an interaction with IANS, he expressed his wish to work as an actor in the industry post Bigg Boss, if presented with a chance. “I want to get into this field and explore myself as an actor which I have already done with one to two music videos,"Umar was quoted as saying.

BB 15 hosted by Salman Khan also has Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Vishal Kotian, among others, as participants.

