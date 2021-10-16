Bigg Boss 15: Contestants Get Physically Violent, Afsana Khan Calls Shamita Shetty 'Gandi Aurat'

The current season of Bigg Boss 15 is more controversial and juicy than ever due to the entertaining contestants. This season, the makers have increased the conflicts on the show by making the Bigg Boss OTT alums ‘gharwaasis’ and the new contestants ‘junglewaasis.’ The latter are not given the luxuries the gharwaasis have. In the previous episode, we saw that ‘junglewaasis’ were given the sugarcane task to win a chance to live in the main house as the ‘gharwaasis.’ They played in three teams, Team Tiger, Team Plant and Team Deer. Team Tiger is Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, and Akasa. Team Deer is Ishaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, and Simba Nagpal while Team Plant consists of Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer, and Vidhi Pandya.

In the latest episode, we saw a continuation of the task and the massive fights that broke out. The episode begins with Team Plant members, Karan and Afsana saying that their sugarcane machine is broken. This leads to an argument between Tejasswi and Afsana. Later, Bigg Boss responds, saying that the machines were working fine before they were sent and have been broken by the contestants. Bigg Boss then asks the junglewasis if they want to continue the task or leave, and after a majority vote, they decide on the task. After the buzzer rings, Shamita gives more sugarcanes to Team Tiger, as planned with Vishal. However, the winner of second round is Team Deer, with help from Team Tiger. They put the poison shot on Karan Kundrra, who is disqualified due to that.

Meanwhile. lovebirds Ieshaan and Miesha patch up after their fight from the previous day. Miesha can be seen hugging and apologising to Ieshaan.

In another round of the game, Team Deer win by squeezing out more watermelon juice. However, Pratik and Afsana get angry at Shamita’s announcement as he and Nishant helped team plant. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that the winners of the task are Team Tiger, as none of their members received a poison shot. Jay, Tejasswi, Vishal and Akasa won luxury items as they entered the main house. The gharwaasis welcome the new housemates with a grand welcome.

Meanwhile the new housemates discuss about the map with the Bigg Boss OTT alums. Jay, Vishal, Tejasswi and Akasa plan to not give out details of the map to others to be loyal to the junglewaasis. Later Nishant and Pratik argue with Tejasswi about revealing the location of the map.

Next day, the junglewaasis try to hide the map in different places. Karan tells Vidhi and Miesha that they should not tell secrets to Simba, Donal and Afsana. When the buzzer starts, the contestants get physically aggressive trying to retrieve pieces of the map. Afsana tears Akasa’s top and also kicks her. Afsana says that there is nothing wrong with tearing Akasa’s top and body-shames her. The main house members are successful in retrieving some parts of the map. Shamita gets screamed at for using scissors during the task. Later, the housemates fight with Afsana for saying that Akasa already keeps the buttons of her shirt open. Tejasswi defends Akasa who breaks down.

Afsana then goes into the main house trying to explain her comment. The housemates then ask Akasa to leave the house. Afsana then gets into a massive fight with Shamita and Tejasswi. The singer calls Shamita ‘buddhi aurat,’ age-shaming her again. She also calls her ‘gandi aurat.’

Bigg Boss then slams the new 15 contestants for their physical aggression, saying that no new contestant will be able to see the finale for their behaviour. Bigg Boss gives them a harsh warning, saying that they will regret keeping up this behaviour. The contestants apologise to Bigg Boss and each other.

