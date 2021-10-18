Bigg Boss 15 Day 15 Highlights: Farah Khan Pokes Fun at Afsana Khan, Says 'Main Bhi Tujhe Buddhi Lagti Hoon'

After Salman Khan lashing out at everybody during Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 went ahead without any tears or fights. The episode was graced by legendary singer Bappi Lahiri, Bhuvan Bham and filmmaker Farah Khan who took the entertainment quotient a notch higher. To celebrate 50 years of Bappi da, the housemates had put up a special performance and grooved to some of his iconic tracks including Pyaar Bina Chain, Yaad a Raha Hai Tera Pyaar and I am a Disco Dancer.

A major highlight of the day was Ieshaan Sehgaal proposing to Miesha Iyer. It happened when Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian were hosting their radio show. Miesha responded by saying that she loves him too. Salman later asked Ieshaan about what he did to which he replied that he wanted to make it official and this was the right chance to do it. Miesha said the proposal was not entirely unexpected as he has often expressed his feelings for her.

Salman also interrogated the housemates by asking them several questions about each other. The task involved the individually targeted contestants answering the actor’s question. If the majority of the other participants did not agree to it, then a bucket of mud water would be poured on the targeted participant. The first one to go was Vishal and Salman asked him whether he thinks Karan Kundrra uses others to get ahead in the game.

Shamita was asked whether Tejaswi creates arguments on purpose to which she said no. Jay Bhanushali was asked whether Shamita Shetty is bossy. He said yes but the others did not agree with him. To which he jokingly asked them whether they have seen her on Bigg Boss OTT.

The evening became even more entertaining as filmmaker Farah Khan entered the house and schooled the participants in her own unique style. She praised Karan and ranked him at number one, saying that she believes he has qualities that would take him to the top. She also asked Ieshaan and Meisha how can they fall in love in just a couple of days. She joked to Salman that by the time the show ends, the couple would walk away with their kids.

She also poked fun at Afsana Khan for her ageist comment against Shamita Shetty. She said, “Main bhi tujhe buddhi lagti hoon." Farah then ranked the participants according to their performance. She placed Karan Kundrra at number one and Vidhi Pandya in the 15th or last position.

The episode ended on a high note as Farah Khan revealed there would not be any elimination owing to Dusshera.

