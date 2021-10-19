Bigg Boss 15 Day 16 Highlights: #Tejran Trends as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Bond

The twists and turns seen in the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 15 had sowed seeds of rivalries. With the contestants already spending a fortnight in the jungle, the competition is becoming fiercer by the minute as their survival instincts grow with each passing day. Friends are about to turn into foes with strategies deployed all around.

Shamita’s tenure as the house captain comes to an end, and the house is looking for a new commander who will lead them. Jay and Tejasswi have remained great friends since the beginning of this season. However, it appears that the selection process for captaincy has created a massive rift between them. Tejasswi has become the sanchalak who judges everyone’s performance and ultimately decides who lands the captaincy role. Pratik plays a controversial trick in this contest which Tejasswi misses but Jay spots. He wants Tejasswi to act on the foul play, but she maintains her stance of not seeing it happen. This leads to a huge dangal between the two, casting doubts on the future of their friendship.

However, Tejasswi also makes sure to have her share of masti as she is surrounded by her ‘lovers’. She expresses her ‘pain’ caused by the society’s failure to support chaar chaahnewaale! “Yeh zaalim duniya chaar pyaar karne waalon ke khilaaf kyu hoti hai?" she questions as her housemates giggle and laugh. Some of her lovers even start fighting for her by playing a tug-of-war using her as the rope!

Amidst all this masti and dhamaal, a big brawl happens, as Pratik breaks the rules of the game and angers Jay. Tejasswai and Jay have a fallout over how the game pans out next. While Nishant becomes the new captain, Miesha manages to disappoint Jay too. The eventful day comes to an end with Tejasswai and Karan finally having a heart-to-heart conversation. Is this the beginning of a new relationship? Fans are already shipping #TejRan on Twitter.

