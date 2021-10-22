Bigg Boss 15 Day 19 Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash Says She Will 'Keep an Eye' on Karan Kundrra

The current season of Bigg Boss 15 is more controversial and juicy than ever due to the entertaining contestants. In the previous episode, we saw the housemates divided into pairs and performing their assigned task to get an ‘access card.’ Every housemate was made a ‘junglewaasi’ and had to get the card to enter the main house. They were not only facing nomination and potential elimination, Bigg Boss had also said a sum from the prize money will be deducted on the basis of their performance.

On Bigg Boss 15 Day 19, the contestants were saying giving their best and playing mind games with each other. Choreographer Nishant Bhat, who is the Sanchaalak of the task, was determined to get his entry back to the main house, started pointing out flaws in each of the housemates tasks. This infuriated them who slammed him for being unfair. His friend and former Bigg Boss OTT alum Shamita Shetty fought with him about his partiality, saying that he had fought with her during the sugarcane task. Nishant retorted, saying that it was okay for her to be partial but when he did it she has a problem.

Another fight in the house happened between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehejpal. The duo had shocked everybody in the previous episode by teaming up on the task. However, their discussion about strategy soon turned into a fight with the two yelling at each other. Jay said that he will do what he wants and Pratik can’t stop him. Meanwhile, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal also argued during the task.

However, the episode also had light moments. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s bond was seen deepening in the episode. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seeing being there for each other. Tejasswi, who supported Karan’s unruly behaviour in the last episode, could be seen advising him to not let everything affect him. She also said that she will keep an eye on him more.

