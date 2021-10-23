Bigg Boss 15 Day 20 Highlights: Jay Bhanushali Gives Up Prize Money, Tejasswi Prakash Slams Vishal Kotian's Behaviour

This season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan has been seeing several twists and turns with housemates divided into ‘Junglewasis’ and ‘gharwasis’. The last episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw the housemates divided into pairs and performing tasks to get an ‘access card’ to the house as all of them were made ‘junglewaasis’. However, with the latest episode, unfolded another major twist.

VishwasunTREE threw a big surprise at the housemates as she announced that that the ‘jungle’ is going to cease and the housemates have two options. Either entering the house by facing the deduction of INR 25 lakhs from their prize money or being out of Bigg Boss. As the housemates listened in shock, they convince Jay Bhanushali to give up his ‘zidd’ to keep all the money. To stay in the game, the Junglewasis had only one play left, face the deduction and enter the house.

After a lot of discussions, Jay Bhanushali decided that he can’t risk five people’s fate and they inform Vishwasuntree that they will give up the money and enter the house. While everyone is happy to have them, Shamita Shetty is not happy with Jay’s decision as the prize money is now zero. The latter tried to argue that he took this decision keeping everyone in mind.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash was seen talking about Vishal Kotian to Karan Kundrra and Jay. She told them that she is displeased with his humour and behaviour. She complaints that his humour is dirty and can’t be shown on screen.

However, there were some light-hearted moments as well. Tejasswi created another hilarious moment as she frivolously decided on the ‘baaraatis’ at her and Nishant Bhat’s wedding. The rest of the ‘Junglewasis’ chimed in and predict the behaviour of the contestants at their wedding.

“Ieshaan-Miesha full mind-blowing kapde pehen ke kone mein chalu rahenge!" Nishant quips. Tejasswi goes a step further and says, “Apne honeymoon suite mein pehle woh jaakar trial karke aayenge!" Everybody roars with laughter. Even Nishant mocks how Shamita will enquire about the food, “Is this gluten-free?" Tejasswi imagines Shamita complaining. She teases, “Tumne apne shaadi mein kuch bhi gluten-free nahi rakha? There’s no oatmeal, there’s nothing. Oh my God!" Karan also added how Afsana Khan would be ‘talli’.

Meanwhile, the current contestants on the house are Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal, and Nishant Bhatt, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Meisha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

