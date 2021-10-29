Bigg Boss 15 Day 26 Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash Gives Karan Kundrra Trust Issues

The 26th day of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan saw several rounds of heated arguments as the housemates once again failed to complete the captaincy task. Pratik Sehajpal refused to remove himself from the captaincy competition which led to the cancellation of the task even before it started. The episode started with the housemates discussing ration. Tejasswi Prakash got into a heated argument with Pratik regarding the same. Then, Miesha Iyer and Shamita Shetty also complained that they are sick and tired of everyone’s personal utensils.

Miesha further felt that her bond with Ieshaan Sehgaal is changing. She said that earlier it was beautiful and pure but now it is adulterated.

After failing to choose the captain the previous day, the housemates were asked to do the same again. They had to come up with two names who they think are fit to become the captains.

Nishant Bhat chose Jay Bhanushali and Pratik to fight for the captainship. A lot of them also voted for Vishal Kotian, including Tejasswi Prakash who had earlier complained about his behaviour to Karan Kundrra. However, Pratik was adamant about being the captain and did not want him to remove himself from the competition.

Even after Tejasswi tries to reason with him, Pratik said that he does not care and does not agree with them. Then, Bigg Boss dismissed the captain task even before it started.

Later, Karan Kundrra expresses his disappointment at Tejasswi selecting Vishal for captainship. He confides in Akasa Singh. He tells her that she chose him despite not liking him. He added that he has trust issues. Karan and Tejasswi also have a conversation following this. She tells him that she is not okay with him spending too much time with Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty as she feels Karan is playing on both sides.

