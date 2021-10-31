Bigg Boss 15 Day 28 Highlights: Salman Khan Scolds Tejasswi Prakash for Answering Him Back

This Sunday, the Indian rap king Badshah joins the dashing host of Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan. The two rockstars set the stage on fire as Salman grooves to Badshah’s rap with his famous hook-step. The rapper reacts, “Mummy, dekho Salman sir ne mera hook-step kiya." Salman replies, “Mummy, maine Badshah ka hook-step kiya." The entire room bursts into laughter. Salman teaches the rapper his famous hook-step from movie Sultan’s track Jag Ghumeya Thaare Jaisa Na Koi.

The fun and entertainment don’t end here. Badshah enters the Bigg Boss house to have an adventure with the contestants. The rapper expresses his curiosity over their relationships and even puts them on a task that will throw a light on their feelings for each other. Karan Kundrra has to give a heart prop to the person he thinks is the most loving, and without any hesitation he gives it to Tejasswi Prakash. Is he finally admitting his love for her?

However, the task is not all hunky-dory as the contestants also openly express their rivalry. Nishant Bhat has to give a mirror to a person who needs it and he hands it over to Karan, saying, “Dheere Dheere inka game samajh mein aa raha hai." Karan responds, “Mujhe koi farak nahi padta. Thoda dhyaan rakhna Nishant." Pratik Sehajpal gives a trophy of ‘not having any opinion’ to Ieshaan Sehgaal and taunts his indecisiveness. Meisha Iyer gives it back as she gives Pratik a perfume for having the most ‘stinky’ personality. As Badshah watches, a fight between Ieshaan and Pratik breaks out with the former throwing the trophy at the other.

Amidst all the fun with Badshah, the contestants face tasks that will give them a hard-hitting reality check about their personalities. Salman asks them to decide their trusted aide between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi in times of difficulty. Tejasswi is left embarrassed as almost everyone goes for Shamita, including Karan himself. Only Umar Riaz votes for her, citing her ‘fun-loving’ personality. “Mushkil samay mein fun-loving kaise kaam aayega?" Salman asks him. This offends Tejasswi, and she asks the host, “Why are you repeating it so many times?" Salman retorts, “And why are you talking to me like this? Mushkil samay mein if somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy?"

