Bigg Boss 15 Day 29 Highlights: Salman Khan Supports 'Stubborn' Pratik Sehajpal, Akasa Singh Eliminated

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was back and after taking stock of the week’s events continued to give the housemates a reality check. In the past week, due to Pratik’s stubborn stance in the captaincy task, no one could participate in the game and the erected set up was demolished.

When Salman spoke about how things looked from the outside, he claimed Pratik looked strong and it also felt like the other housemates were sidelining and cornering him for standing up for what he felt like. This gave Pratik confidence in his game and he thanked Salman for his positive feedback.

Salman asked the housemates to decide their trusted aide between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi in times of difficulty. Tejasswi is left embarrassed as almost everyone goes for Shamita. Umar Riaz votes for Tejasswi, citing her ‘fun-loving’ personality. “Mushkil samay mein fun-loving kaise kaam aayega?" Salman asks him. This offends Tejasswi, and she asks the host, “Why are you repeating it so many times?" Salman retorts, “And why are you talking to me like this? Mushkil samay mein if somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy?"

The fun and entertainment didn’t end. Badshah entered the Bigg Boss house to play a game of giving gifts with the contestants. The rapper expresses his curiosity over their relationships and even puts them on a task that will throw a light on their feelings for each other. Karan Kundrra has to give a heart prop to the person he thinks is the most loving, and without any hesitation he gives it to Tejasswi. Is he finally admitting his love for her?

Before the conclusion of the episode, Salman also evicted Akasa due to scrcity of votes while nominated contestants Simba and Vishal were saved.

