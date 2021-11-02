Bigg Boss 15 Day 31 Highlights: Vishal, Jay, Tejasswi Immune from Nominations This Week

The Bigg Boss house saw special guests coming in from outside who told the contestants how well they are playing the game. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Gautam Gulati and Rashami Desai entered the house and pointed out the mistakes that each one was doing. This way, the housemates were advised on how to better their game.

Each of the three special guests had the power to save one from the nominations this week. Rashami saved Vishal, Gautam saved Tejasswi and Devoleena saved Jay. So these three housemates cannot be nominated for eviction this week at least.

Kamya Panjabi will also enter the house and fire the contestants on their game. Meanwhile, the biggest highlight in the past episode was the disagreement Devoleena and Vishal had about his game plan and relationships with the others.

Devoleena spoke to Vishal Kotian and pointed out to him how he has been playing with the emotions of his friends. She even told him that he used a same line to three different people in the house. At first he refused to agree with Devoleena, but after Shamita whispered slowly to be polite, he stated that he will take care of his words. She accused him of playing with the emotions of friends like Jay and Tejasswi.

As Devoleena got up to leave the house, all the housemates came to say her goodbye, but Shamita and Vishal both stormed inside the house. Vishal started making rude comments against Devoleena. He said, “Ek ghanta pakaa daala, ek toh saala bhuk lagi thi, kuch bhi bole jaa rahi thi. Main kyu sorry bolun. Main usse gyaan loonga joh mujhse gyaani ho, usse nahi jiska gyaan mere se neeche ho. Khud top 7 mein bhi thi kya?"

