Bigg Boss 15 Day 36 Highlights: Meisha Iyer Evicted; Karan Kundrra Unhappy with New Card Entries

This Saturday, Bhagyashree joins Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 stage. The actress was there to promote her son Abhimanyu Dassani’s film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Sanya Malhotra. Before joining Bhagyshree and Salman, Abhimanyu and Sanya entered the house and played a task with the housemates. They asked them who they would like to maintain a distance from in the house. Umar Riaz picks Simba Nagpal and says that after he pushed him in the swimming pool, he would like to keep a distance from him. He says, “Not just physical, I would like to maintain emotional distance from him as well."

The housemates were also connected to fans who asked them questions regarding their game. A fan asked Nishant about supporting Pratik even when he is wrong. Another fan pointed out that Karan Kundrra’s game has suffered in the past week.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Saturday’s episode saw two more wild card entries - Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entered the house. Raqesh wore a gorilla costume of Big G, while Neha made an entry dancing to the song Dhunki Ki Laage. While Shamita Shetty was happy, Karan looked disappointed.

Before the episode ended, the host announced that Meisha Iyer has been evicted due to the least amount of public votes. Meisha’s relationship with Ieshaan was one of the talking point of the season. The contestants nominated were Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar, Nishant and Meisha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.