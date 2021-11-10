Bigg Boss 15 Day 39 Highlights: Nishant, Tejaswwi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz Enter VIP Zone

It’s is getting tougher and tougher for every contestant to survive inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The double-elimination shocker was an eye-opener for all the housemates to up their game and show their real side while not playing safe. Even the host of the season, Salman Khan asked the contestants to not play safe. While the fans thought double elimination was the only thing, Bigg Boss proved them wrong as they announced the contestants will have to fight to secure their place in the finale by becoming a member of the VIP room.

To be the part of the same, a task was held in the house. And interestingly, Umar Riaz became the first contestant to enter the VIP zone as he was the captain of the house for the week. He was given the power to decide the names of three other contestants who would enter the VIP room along with him in a task assigned by Bigg Boss. Umar picked Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra’s names. With this, a total of four contestants are now in the VIP zone which means, they are now in the ‘road to finale week’ race.

Meanwhile, the house of Bigg Boss has always been about connections and equations with one another. Over the years, we have seen a lot of couples coming out of the Bigg Boss house such as Yuvika-Prince, Paras-Mahira, Pavitra- Eijaz amongst others. In the Bigg Boss 15 house, three couples caught attention from the audiences- Karan Kundrra-Tejaswwi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgal–Miesha Iyer, and Shamita Shetty–Raqesh Bapat. However, a sweet gesture by Karan Kundrra for his “crush" Tejasswi won over the internet.

Karan gifted an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi. Co-contestant Afsana Khan, who was a silent spectator to the romantic moment, stepped in and exclaimed, “Teju ko pyaar hogaya (Tejasswi is in love)." Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty also went on a romantic date

