Bigg Boss 15 Day 42 Highlights: Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal Get Into Ugly Fight Over Kitchen Duties

Every contestant inside the house is fighting with each other to enter the ‘VIP club. In addition to this, one more argument broke out between Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz.

While Umar is the captain of the house, he assigns different kitchen duties to the contestants that involve cooking, chopping, cleaning dishes among other duties.

As he denies any task to Pratik, the two end up getting into a fight.

Pratik raises questions on the captaincy of Umar and in turn Umar calls him ‘bawarchi’ (cook) and tells him to go and cook food. Though both of them have friendly relations, this fight seems to make them bitter. Umar tells Pratik not to poke his nose in every matter and even asks him to clean the washroom.

Umar starts abusing Pratik and the fight turns physical as both are not ready to calm down. Later housemates come to stop them from fighting with each other. The housemates’ efforts are all in vain, as these two are in no mood to go easy on each other. Umar angrily yells at Pratik that he only talks and has no substance. The latter counters, “Mera muh hai, main kuch bhi bolunga!" Umar threatens him, “Zyaada ud raha hai na? Tere par kaat dunga!"

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, premiering Saturday, Salman Khan will school both Pratik and Umar.

