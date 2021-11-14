Bigg Boss 15 Day 43 Highlights: Salman Khan Blasts Pratik, Housemates Over Behaviour with Rajiv Adatia

In the weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, host Salman Khan was in no mood to take things light;y with the housemates. He gave a task to the contestants where they had to make out who was ‘khaali ghada’ amongst themselves. Umar Riaz’s name was selected by Salman said the Jay Bhanushali was the one who was all talk and no action.

“You came first in the house and till now you have not been able to understand the game. You just make noise but there is no valid reasoning to it. It doesn’t matter if you stay or leave," Salman told Jay.

Coming to Pratik, Salman scolded him heavily for his rude behaviour with fellow contestant Rajiv Adatia. Salman called Pratik a bully and furthermore reprimanded him for ‘crossing the line’. Salman also praised Simba Nagpal in the show and pointed out that his popularity has sky-rocketed since he has entered the house. Salman said that Simba’s personality was winning the hearts of the audiences even though he is not visible in the show very much. Simba was visibly very happy on hearing this.

After Salman made an exit, Kartik Aaryan entered the house for promtions of his upcoming film Dhamaka. Staying true to his film character, Kartik asked contestants to point out who was responsible for show’s falling TRPs and because of whom Bigg Boss 15 is successful. Tejasswi and Simba were the top two contestants and Jay became the one whose game strategy was liked by no one. Jay said he will improve and not give another chance to housemates to target him.

