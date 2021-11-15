Bigg Boss 15 Day 44 Highlights: Umar Riaz Asks Tejasswi Prakash Not to Call Him 'Emotionally Weak'

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Sunday, host Salman Khan was in a comparatively light mood as Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh had graced Bigg Boss 15. However, the housemates were in no mood to take things lightly as several fights erupted between them during a task given by Siddhanth and Sharvari. The housemates are asked to put ‘keechad’ or mud on each other depending on the category they fit in. Neha Bhasin was asked to pour mud on the most ‘chugalkhor’ person according to her.

She chose Karan Kundrra. Shamita Shetty said Nishant Bhatt is the most ‘matlabi’ person as he would sacrifice his friends in order to go forward in the game. Tejasswi Prakash said Neha is ‘dishonest’ and Vishal Kotian said that Jay Bhanushali is the most ‘clueless’ person in the game. This task also led to a huge fight between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal with both of them throwing mud at each other. Later, the housemates intervened to stop them.

Advertisement

Neha Bhasin was also seen having a major disagreement with Tejasswi Prakash. Both Tejaswwi and Karan accused Neha of string to divide them and Karan, especially mentioned that Neha tries to take the upper hand by constantly reminding everyone that she has come to the show after seeing it from outside and she knows what is going on.

Later when the singer tried to confront Tejasswi about calling her dishonest, the latter said that she will never charge at her because she is not weak. She further said that Neha preys on people weaker than her. When Neha countered her by asking who did she refer to as weak, she said that Neha targets Umar because he is emotionally weak and she doesn’t like that.

Neha reiterated that Tejasswi doesn’t say what’s on her mind and she should be vocal about it is she doesn’t lie if she says something to her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi replied that she doesn’t like it when she says something to her boyfriend.

Umar, who was present during the entire conversation, did not interfere but once Neha left, she asked Teja not to call him ’emotionally weak’ as he might not say anything, but he is stronger than anyone in the house. He also asked Teja not to make him look ‘bechara’.

However, the situation seemed to improve a bit once Rani Mukherji entered the house. She had a fun game for them where they had to inhale helium and speak in funny voices. When she asked Karan whom he likes the most in the house, Salman Khan teased him by taking Teja’s name.

Advertisement

There was also no eviction this week however Salman informed Shamita and the others that Raqesh Bapat will not be returning as he wants to rest. He was taken out of the house last week due to medical reasons. This news upset Shamita who was later heard telling Neha Bhasin that whenever things get difficult, Raqesh tens to run away.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.