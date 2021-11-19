Bigg Boss 15 Day 48 Highlights: Karan Kundrra Sings as Tejasswi Prakash Hugs Him

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan saw a major fight erupt between Nishant Bhatt and Tejasswi Prakash. She got upset with the choreographer for behaving rudely with her and started blasting him for excluding her from all discussions and simply ordering her around. She then started crying, which baffled Nishant and Rajiv Adatia. They assume she is overreacting, with Nishant even asking Tejasswi to fix herself.

Later, Karan Kundrra was seen pacifying Tejaswwi. They even shared a mushy moment where the actor told her that she finds her extremely cute as a person. Referring to the events that occurred earlier, he said that she was looking so cute that he wanted to carry her away to someplace. Teja then hugged him from behind following which Karan started singing a Hindi song.

On the other hand, the contestants got into a fierce debate on kitchen duties and ‘raashan’. Pratik Sehajpal started interrupting the conversation while Neha Bhasin tried stopping him and suggested Tejasswi speak on the same. Pratik turned down her request and shouted at her, irking Neha.

She lashed out at Pratik for not letting her (Tejasswi) talk leading to a massive fight between the two. Suddenly out of nowhere, Nishant picked up a bin and smashed it on the ground, shocking everyone. He yelled at them for unnecessarily disturbing the peace in the house and asked them to take their fight outside.

Neha got even more furious at his tone and started contesting him instead. Soon, the ‘Neha vs Pratik’ changed to ‘Neha vs Nishant’.

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhatt was also given special power to choose two housemates to upgrade to VIP members. He was asked to choose two other members he wants to send to the non-VIP zone. Nishant then sends Pratik and Simba Nagpal to the VIP zone, while removing Karan and Tejasswi from there.

After coming out of the VIP zone, Karan told Jay Bhanushali that a star should not make a difference to their relationship. However, Jay was later seen discussing this with Nishant when he told him that he would have respected Karan if he had approached him while having the VIP star. Now, it is too late for Jay to trust Karan again.

The housemates nominated this week are Karan, Tejasswi, Neha, Jay and Rajiv.

