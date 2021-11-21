Bigg Boss 15 Day 50 Highlights: Shamita Shetty is Back, Race to Find 5 Finalists Begins

The race to find the top 5 deserving finalists who should go till the end of Bigg Boss 15 has begun this weekend. Salman Khan made the announcement during Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar that in two days the show will decide who among the existing contestants should become the 5 finalists. He also announced that Shamita Shetty is back in the house, after her short exit due to health reasons.

He sent Shamita in with a task - bring out contestants to the witness box and question them. Beginning with Rajiv Adatia, Shamita targeted her questions at Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash and Neha Bhasin. The actress said he had watched the show while she was in quarantine, and a lot of new information has opened her eyes. She also questioned Vishal Kotian on some statements he had made against her.

Advertisement

The episode also saw the promotion of Salman’s upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The film’s director Mahesh Manjrekar, who is also the host of Bigg Boss Marathi, came in to interact with the contestants and bust some misconceptions they have about themselves.

Manjrekar also grilled the three wild card entries - Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale - who are set to enter the house this week. While Rashami and Devoleena are former Bigg Boss contestants, Abhijeet has come from Bigg Boss Marathi. Actor-politician Abhijeet introduced himself saying, “I am an artist, I am a writer, I am a poet, I am a singer, I am a composition maker. He agreed that he also wants to become the prime minister.

With the entry of this new and interesting character, how will the dynamics of the house change? Also, a group of journalists were taken into the house to question the contestants, who first announced that the VIP status of all housemates are being dissolved. Bigg Boss announced that the mediapersons will also play a big role in deciding who would be the top 5 finalists. More on this will be revealed in Sunday’s episode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.