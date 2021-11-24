Bigg Boss 15 Day 53 Highlights: Karan Kundrra Confronts Tejasswi Prakash For Blindly Trusting Vishal

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejasswi were hesitant to divulge their relationship in front of everyone at the press conference. But their romance has been in full swing inside the house. However, the growing bond between Tejasswi and Vishal has been bothering Karan, and he decides to confront her about the same.

Tejasswi tells him that she has been friends with Vishal since day one and refuses to distance herself from him irrespective of what everyone thinks. “Teja, dusron ki bhi kabhi sun liya kar," Karan advises her. When she remains adamant about being friends with Vishal, Karan gets frustrated and walks away.

Meanwhile, Pratik starts taunting Umar during their daily chores. Umar loses his patience and strikes back at him. “Line mat cross karna," he warns Pratik. The shouting match begins yet again before Umar raises his hands on Pratik. The latter gets furious pushes him back in disdain, leading to another major scuffle between the two as housemates rally around to stop them.

The contestants are then being pulled to face the first nightmare of the bottom 6’ first eviction. The ‘Top 5’ have a chance to save one contestant each, and the remaining contestant will be evicted from the house. The task, especially, puts Shamita in a spot as she has to choose between her Rakhi brother Rajiv and her friend Neha. This moment of truth is about to test every friendship and relationship in Bigg Boss house like no other. After the smoke clears, one contender will bid farewell to their journey in the show.

