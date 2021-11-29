Bigg Boss 15 Day 57 Highlights: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Calls Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi's Relationship Fake

As four contestants bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 15 in the past week, four wild card contestants also made their entry, stirring up the game. Rakhi Sawant, who has brought her husband Ritesh along this time, was seen engaging in a war of words with Karan Kundrra during a Weekend Ka Vaar task. It all started when Ritesh called Karan Kundrra’s relationship with Tejasswi Prakash fake and being used a strategy to get ahead in the show.

Rakhi taunted Tejasswi on how poor her game has been. She also mocked Nishant on how his energy and performance has taken a nose-dive. Rakhi’s husband Ritesh joined her and ridiculed both Karan and Tejasswi. He called their chemistry fake and that they have built up this romance only to gain attention.

Advertisement

Karan responded to the accusations during another task, which was conducted by guest Neha Dhupia. Karan called Ritesh a coward for not acknowledging his marriage to Rakhi Sawant for years, causing her to be called a liar and their relationship “fake". Karan attached the tag of kaayar (coward) to Ritesh. In a state of anger, Karan Kundrra said, “Shaadi karke bhaaga, 3 saal baad aya (He (Ritesh) ran away after his marriage and came back three years later)."

Rakhi Sawant joined the fight and accused Karan Kundrra of having cheated in his previous relationships. Amid the argument, Rakhi Sawant said, “Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega? Tu kya bol raha hai? (You have cheated on your girlfriends. Will you stand by anyone? What are you talking about?)" The situation got out of hand as Ritesh lashed back at Karan with the two almost coming to blows.

Neha chided Nishant for having lost the hunger to win, and noted that only the VIPs have brought entertainment to the house. She told the non-VIPs, “Jo entertain nahi karega – goodbye!" Non-VIPs also hit back as Nishant called Rakhi overconfident while Rajiv called Devoleena too aggressive. But the real fight begins after Karan calls Ritesh a ‘Kaayar’ for prioritising Rakhi over his own game.

Advertisement

Bollywood’s ‘anna’ Suniel Shetty joined Salman on stage with his son Ahan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tara Sutaria. Both Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty delivered each other’s famous dialogues. Suniel also taught Rajiv one of his famous lines, and everyone laughed at Rajiv’s clumsy attempts to deliver that line! But these moments of dhamaal is soon followed by bawaal, as the contestants dedicate certain slogans to their fellow housemates. While Rakhi raised slogans against Tejasswi’s attitude, Devoleena continued to go after Shamita. Shamita gave it back to Devoleena by calling her ‘flop’ in the slogan. Salman noticed Devoleena’s behaviour and scolded her for targeting Shamita and not playing her own game.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.