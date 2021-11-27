Bigg Boss 15 Day 57 Highlights: Salman Khan Gives Reality Check to Housemates; TejRan Face Backlash

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan came down heavily on Karan Kundrra for not playing the game seriously. The Bollywood superstar took a dig at Karan for just doing romance and chilling inside the house. Karan has been grabbing many eyeballs for his close bond with Tejasswi Prakash.

“It feels like you are on a holiday. What has happened to you? Ishq mein nikamma? Salman told Karan. He further told Karan and Tejasswi, “If you both want to be seen, then you have to be seen for yourselves."

Salman then gave an earful to all the non-VIP contestants. “I’m completely against the idea of calling old contestants on the new season. But it’s not their fault. We had to bring previous seasons’ contestants to wake you guys up. I can’t see even a single winner here. In this season everyone looks like a liar," Salman added. When Tejasswi tried to put across her point and defended everyone, Salman shut her by saying, “You guys do not stand a chance!"

Meanwhile, all the VIP’s aka new wild cards Rashami Desai, Devoleena, Rakhi Sawant, and Ritesh had to choose a contestant they wanted to show the mirror to by pouring mud all over them. Devoleena hit out at Tejasswi for not having any game apart from her bond with Karan. On the other hand, both Rashami and Rakhi picked on Karan for losing his focus in the game after getting involved with Tejasswi. Rakhi revealed how she thought he would emerge as the winner before Tejasswi completely diverted his attention.

The task continued as Devoleena cornered Shamita for being two-faced. “Shamita, aap galti karte ho toh accept karo. Wahan pe aap bahot baar dogle bhi dikhte ho!" This infuriated Shamita and she confronted Devoleena, leading to another big fight. Salman asked Devoleena why she called Shamita ‘dogla’, to which she pointed out how Shamita had been covering herself up for the fear of being judged.

Later, Salman welcomed Ravi Kishan and Ravi Dubey on stage as they introduced their new web series Matsyakand. The two had a fun banter with Salman as they played an exciting game of charades with Salman before joining the contestants. Both entered the Bigg Boss house with a task for the housemates to name their fellow contestants as per their appropriate category. Shamita promptly called Devoleena as the person who shouldn’t be taken seriously for judging her too soon. At the same time, Umar believed Rakhi’s husband Ritesh is the contender who cannot take a stand.

