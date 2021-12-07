Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Breaks Down Recalling Long Relationship and Bitter Breakup

Bigg Boss 15 wildcard contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen opening up about her personal life in the latest episode. The television actress broke down in front of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh while talking about her personal life. Devoleena opened up about her painful past as she revealed that she wanted to get married early in life, have a family and kids. However, her dreams couldn’t be fulfilled as she was burdened with responsibilities, being the eldest child in her family.

She said, “I was that kind of a girl who wanted to get married and have a family. I actually had a deadline. These are not things I'd want to say in front of everyone. But, I always wanted kids. However, things could not happen the way I wanted.” About her relationship in which she invested time, feelings, emotions for almost 6-7 years but didn’t get valued by the person, Devoleena added, “Because of such things, you are unable to trust the good people in life as well. While trying to understand a person, you invest so much. Six-seven years of friendship, time and so much more.” She also stated that once you have wasted 6-7 years in a relationship, it is very difficult to bring yourself to invest that kind of time towards anyone else.

While Ritesh was seen intently listening to her and trying to console her, their conversation didn’t go well with Rakhi. She was telling Nishant Bhat that she doesn’t trust her husband and she doubt that he might have someone else in his life.

Rakhi was even seen getting angry with her husband later and questioning him about getting emotionally involved with the actress.

Meanwhile, Ritesh too was seen sharing about his first love with Devoleena as he said that she was the one who inspired him to work. He further revealed that she is no more.

