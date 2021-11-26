Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Remembers Sidharth Shukla Before Entering Show

Bigg Boss 15 is going to get even more interesting as three wildcard contestants who are also Bigg Boss alumni are going to enter the house. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant will be making their grand entrance in today’s episode. However, Devoleena, who was in the previous two seasons of the controversial reality show, says it will be difficult to participate in the show without the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

In an interview with India Today, the actress said that going back without him feels emotional. Devoleena was a participant in season 13, where Sidharth emerged as a winner. She had formed a great bond on the show. “When I was first approached by Bigg Boss and I said yes, the first thought that came into my mind was Sidharth Shukla. It is going to be very hard without him. We were together in a season that was so popular," the publication quoted her as saying.

The Balika Vadhu actor passed away on September 2, following a cardiac arrest.

“We were shooting in Lonavla and those memories are still fresh in my mind. In fact, when I was not well, Sidharth was the one who made me walk. I still cherish that memory. He picked me up because I had a back issue. Even though Sidharth and I were together on the show for a short while, we created a lot of memories. I am going to miss it a lot," she added.

She also said that she couldn’t complete her journey on Bigg Boss 13 so she feels that this is an opportunity for her to win the show. “I have been to the Bigg Boss house multiple times, but this is my second time fighting for the trophy. On Bigg Boss 14, I just entered as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, so there was no question of winning. Many people thought I had entered as a contestant which I took as a compliment. This is my second chance at winning the trophy, and I am going to try my best to achieve what I have always wanted."

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants on the show are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kunddra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adaita and Umar Riaz.

