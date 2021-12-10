Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Has Huge Fight With BFF Rashami Desai Because of Umar Riaz

The Ticket To Finale task has fueled rising tensions and competition among fellow housemates in Bigg Boss 15. The latest episode of the reality show featured Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee indulging in an intense argument. The wild card entrants, who earlier displayed a close friendship, turned foes after a heated discussion.

Thursday’s episode showed Devoleena expressing her annoyance towards Rashami. The actress was trying to seek clarification about Rashami’s recent decisions in the game. On the other hand Rashami claimed that she is well aware that she is being sidelined by Devoleena in the game. After Rashami made her point, Devoleena dragged their Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz into the scenario. As soon as Devoleena mentioned Umar’s name, Rashami lost her cool and slammed the actress saying, “Baar baar Umar par kya pahuch jati ho. Are Rashami Desai khadi hai baat kar na (Why do you mention Umar time and again? If I am standing here, talk to me then)."

This unexpected scenario between the two colleagues and close friends certainly caught many by surprise. The recent task has managed to highlight the rifts between several close contestants. Actress Shamita Shetty was also seen in an intense argument with her rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia.

Advertisement

In the promo of the show shared on Instagram, Shamita, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv, Umar, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash are seen on the stairs with bags on their back. Rajiv asked Shamita to remove some hay from the sack that he was carrying, but she said she had already done it and told him to take Umar’s help. Rajiv then lambasted Umar as he said, “I did for you yesterday now you do for me."

Have you watched the recent episode of Bigg Boss yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.