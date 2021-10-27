Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Hints Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's Bond Made By Makers

Television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's growing closeness on Bigg Boss 15 has been the talk of the town. The actors have been grabbing the limelight for their chemistry and fondness for each other. While viewers are loving 'TejRan' chemistry, there are also those who are highly sceptical of their bond and believes that it has been concocted by Bigg Boss makers for TRP. Now adding fuel to fire, a clip of Donal Bisht’s interview with VJ Andy has made its way to the internet. The actress who got evicted last week after her housemates voted her out, has made some shocking statements about Karan and Tejasswi’s blooming romance.

During the interview, when Andy asked her that if #Tejran has been concocted by Bigg Boss, the actress replied saying that some of the contestants like Karan, Jay, Akasa, and Simba were being constantly called to the confession room. However, she shared that when she asked them about what had happened in the confession room, they said it was for some personal things. She even added that one day Karan was really worried and in deep thought after coming back from the confession room. If any of Donal’s claims are true then it will be a huge disappointment for #Tejran lovers and Bigg Boss fans.

Meanwhile, Karan was seen confessing his love feelings for Tejasswi during a conversation with Akasa Singh in the last Episode. He was seen telling Akasa that he has a crush on Tejasswi. As the two were having a chat after the lights out in the Bigg Boss house, Akasa teased him saying that she feels someone in the house has a crush on him as she pointed towards Tejasswi. However, Karan denied this and said that he has a crush on someone i.e. Tejaswwi. He even called her funny and extremely cute.

