Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya Eliminated? Fans Rally Behind Actresses on Twitter

On Bigg Boss 15‘s Weekend Ka Vaar this weekend, Salman Khan announced there will be no elimination. However, in a surprise mid-week elimination, contestants Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are said to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 15. Contestants on the reality show were asked who they thought were the weakest contenders, and as a result Vidhi and Donal were eliminated.

The two contestants were constantly asked by the housemates and the show’s host Salman Khan to up their game a little. However, on being asked by Bigg Boss, when the fellow housemates had to take two names who have not performed much in the show so far, they named Donal and Vidhi.

Fans of Donal Bisht have been tweeting about their disappointment and the actress started trending on Twitter soon. “Sahi ladki hai #DonalBisht.. I was actually reading some of her interviews and her initiative for mental health touched my heart.. I hope you come back ya koi twist ho, and even if you don’t, just know you will still go a long way. All the best Bisht ji. You played with dignity," read a tweet.

Fans have also been tweeting about Donal’s developing connection with Umar Riaz.

Fans have already started making demands to ‘Bring Back Donal’, saying that the actress deserved to stay on the show.

Some fans are also hoping that the elimination is not final and Vidhi and Donal will be back soon in the house.

Whether the elimination is final or not, fans are sure speaking their hearts out to show their support for the contestants.

