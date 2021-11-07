Bigg Boss 15: Ekta Kapoor Announces Naagin 6 for Jan 30 Premiere

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan invited Indian telly queen Ekta Kapoor as a special guest. The TV and film producer announced her home décor brand Ek: Bring India Back Home, which is a signature label of sarees and Indian accessories by Ekta Kapoor.

Another major announcement that Ekta made was return of her much-loved show Naagin for a sixth season. Ekta did not disclose the lead actor in the upcoming show but gave a hint as she shared the initial ‘M’ for the actor who will be in the show. Ekta shared that the Naagin 6 will air on January 30. After this, Salman invited previous Naagin actresses Surbhi Chandna, who was in season five of the show and Anita Hassanandani, who was part of the second season of the show.

Ekta later entered the house and played a fun game with the housemates. She assigns the contestants a task where they have to remove the Mukhauta that their housemates have on. Tension builds up in no time as Nishant removes the ‘Dosti ka Mukhauta’ from Karan.

Nishant said, “Main aur Karan kaafi acche dost hain, lekin isko merepe barosa nahi hain." On the other hand, Umar points out that Shamita is unfair with her judgement to which the latter defends herself with a vague response. Ekta gets annoyed with her comeback and says, “Mereko koi unfair bolta toh main chaar javab deti ki main isiliye unfair nahi hu."

After Meisha’s elimination in the Saturday episode, another housemate will be evicted from the house, as hinted by Salman earlier.

Salman also clarified Shamita’s confusion on her trust issues with Vishal. Shamita says that she keeps getting negative feedback about him from everyone. But later they are seen clearing the sir.

