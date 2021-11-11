Bigg Boss 15: Everyone Playing in Pairs, Ieshaan and I were Judged Because We Came Out, Says Miesha Iyer

In the double eviction week on Bigg Boss 15, Miesha Iyer was shown the door due to scarcity of votes. Her love connection with fellow housemate Ieshaan Sehgaal was the highlight of her journey and incidentally, both of them were eliminated one after the other.

After her eviction, Miesha spoke of her Bigg Boss experience and said, “There are mixed feelings. I’m both happy and sad. I’m getting a lot of love. It will take some time for the reality to sync in. I didn’t expect the sort of response that has been coming my way. My hashtag was trending on Twitter for two days. There have been so many DMs and WhatsApp messages that I’m completely overwhelmed."

During her elimination, Miesha told Ieshaan, if it was not her, he would have been out. As fate would have it, her words came true and Ieshaan’s journey came to an end right after hers. What resulted in her elimination, we asked her? Miesha shared, “I’m not someone who will sit and make a strategy about the future. For the game, I played along with those with whom I was comfortable. I felt that all the contestants were playing in pairs of two, like Shamita (Shetty) and Vishal (Kotian) or Nishant (Bhat) and Jay (Bhanushali) or Karan (Kundraa) and Tejaswwi (Prakash). Just because Ieshaan and I confessed we were in a relationship, we were judged because of it. I did not want to do anything differently. I started playing the game last week but could not play it for too long."

About the housemates, their game strategies and entertainment quotient of the show in this season, Miesha added, “There is no bonding between the contestants. It is sad. About the game, we are always thinking about the best case scenario. If getting a task dissolved serves a purpose, then housemates don’t hesitate. I’ll say getting a task ‘raddh’ is also a strategy and part of the game plan. My top three will be Shamita, Pratik (Sehajpal) and Jay. Even though there’s a game going on, Jay has held on to his emotional side well. That is beautiful. Shamita is very opinionated and I like her a lot. Pratik is playing alone and he is a very good friend. Right now, each week is going to get difficult."

Miesha also spoke on co-contestant Afsana Khan, who is one of the most interesting participants this year. “She is entertaining but there are times she goes a little too far. Maybe that is how she is but I will not judge her on that. When she is nice, she can be entertaining in a fun way," she signs off.

