Bigg Boss 15 Fame Ieshaan Sehgaal Blows Kiss at Girlfriend Miesha Iyer While Posing for Pictures; Watch

Bigg Boss contestants falling in love with each other in the show has become a common thing now. The 15th season of the controversial reality show gave us one of the most loved couples TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. But before them, contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were the ones to fall in love. The former had even confessed his feelings for the latter on national television and proposed to her. However, they were eliminated early in the show. Now, the much-in-love couple were spotted by the paparazzi at Andheri West and the way Ieshaan gave a flying kiss to his girlfriend, won everyone’s heart.

Bollywood paparazzo shared the video and wrote, “If both of you like each other then nothing can divide you. Valentine month #MieshaIyer #ishaansehgal ❤"

The lovebirds had garnered a lot of attention as well as criticism from the viewers, housemates, and even host Salman Khan for only doing romance on national television.

However, some misunderstanding happened when Ieshaan’s friend Rajiv Adatia entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant and claimed that his family was not approving of what was happening between them in Bigg Boss 15. After his eviction, News18.com had spoken to Ieshaan and asked him if he had the chance to clear with his family the equation with Meisha.

He replied, “All that was said is false. I’m in Mumbai right now and my sister and mother will soon be meeting Meisha, in about a week or ten days from now we will go to Delhi. They have accepted her with open arms and everything is great. It is nothing of the sort that they don’t like Meisha. They like her a lot. They even love the hashtag ‘MeiShaan’ and everything is perfect."

