Bigg Boss 15 Fame Umar Riaz Flaunts Chiselled Abs in 'Mera Suffer' Song Poster

TV actor Umar Riaz was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15. After getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal, Umar was evicted from the house on the 99th day, soon after which upset fans started multiple trends on social media in support of the TV actor. Before Umar, his younger brother Asim Riaz had also participated in the reality show and had emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz featured in several music videos after his stint in the reality show, and now it seems that Umar is following in his younger brother’s footsteps.

Recently, the doctor-turned-actor took to his official Instagram account to reveal that he is all set to debut as a singer with Mera Suffer. Informing his fans about the same, Umar said that the song will be based on his journey in the reality show. Sharing the poster of his music video on Instagram, where he has over 1.3 million followers, he wrote, “Get Ready to witness my very first track Mera Suffer on my BB15 journey very soon on my youtube channel."

The poster shows Umar flaunting his chiseled abs while standing before a red Porsche car. He wore a fur coat and black jeans, and topped his look with black shades.His fans and followers showered the post with love, as the picture of the poster garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes. Not just this, but many celebrities flooded the comment section by wishing him all the luck. His rumoured girlfriend and TV actress Rashmi Desai wrote, “All the best, and ended the comment with a smiling emoticon. Indian actor and second runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundra wrote, “Woohoooooo," and ended the comment with a handful of fire emoticons. Indian singer Neha Bhasin commented, “Jeete raho."

According to the Indian Express, Umar will announce the release date of the song on Wednesday. Currently, the former Bigg Boss contestant is in Dubai for other commitments. A few days back, Umar was in the limelight as he visited singer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan’s wedding with Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana. The videos and the pictures from the wedding are making the rounds on the internet.

