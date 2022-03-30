Bigg Boss 15 Fame Vishal Kotian On His Bollywood Plans: Don't Want To Be Ranveer Singh's Brother or Ranbir Kapoor's Friend

Actor Vishal Kotian worked as Birbal for the show Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal for nearly six years. While his character was widely loved by the audience, the actor then moved to Bigg Boss 15 and became everyone’s favourite with him simplicity. In a recent interview with Peeping Moon, Vishal Kotian talked about his Bollywood plans and revealed that he does not want to work as Ranveer Singh’s brother or Ranbir Kapoor’s friend, indicating that he does not want to accept supporting roles. He further added that he is happy in playing a lead role on television.

“Mujhe Ranveer Singh ka bhai ya Ranbir Kapoor ka dost banke characters nahi karne. Television actors who graduate to films are often offered such roles. I am happy playing the lead in television. Main apne chote se rajya ka raja banke jeeunga rather than isi bade desh ka sainik. I’ll stick to good work on TV rather than doing bad work in films," Vishal Kotian said.

The actor further mentioned that he is open to working in films and mentioned that it will entirely depend upon the roles offered. “Yes, I am open to films but it has to be something very good. I am not in for character roles. My friend Maniesh Paul often tells me, ‘Tuu agar hosting mein aa jayega toh dhamaka hoga’. Currently hosting shows is on my bucket list. I am also offered some web shows and I am going through them. All I have to say is accha kaam karna hai, medium se farak nahi padta," he added.

Vishal Kotian also recalled the struggles in becoming an actor and talked about the hardships he had to face. He revealed how he has also worked in a hotel to clean tables. “I struggled a lot in life, I was a garage wale ka beta aur jab vo ladka hero banna chahta h, log kehte h, Han beta theek h, ban jayega (My father used to work in a garage, when I used to say that I want to be an actor, people used to just reply okay). I’ve done odd jobs like working in hotel, cleaning d tables to get food for myself. Newspaper, doodh deliver kiya h gharo mein," the actor added.

