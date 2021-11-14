Bigg Boss 15: 'Fanboy' Siddhant Chaturvedi Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Salman Khan

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi got teary-eyed as he had a fan-boy moment with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. He appeared on the reality show as a special guest along with Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh to promote their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Siddhant revealed that he has been an ardent fan of Salman Khan all his life and it’s an overwhelming experience for him to meet Salman on the show. In a promo, shared by Colors TV on social media, Siddhant gets emotional while revealing that he is a big fan of Salman and also tells him how honoured he is while standing beside him on the stage.

Rani notices how visibly nervous Siddhant feels at that moment. Salman is touched by Siddhant’s love for him and gives him a hug as goes on and appreciates Siddhant’s performance in his previous movie.

The promo also shows Rani and Salman getting into an interesting conversation with each other and playing certain games. They can be seen having some fun moments and dancing with each other on their popular track, ‘Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi’, from the movie ‘Hello Brother’.

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, is a rib-tickling comedy that will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

